

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Members of city council are holding a special meeting to discuss what options, if any, they may have to fight back against Premier Ford’s use of the notwithstanding clause in slashing the number of municipal wards.

On Wednesday, the Progressive Conservative government reintroduced a bill reducing the size of council from a planned 47 wards to 25, this time using the rarely used notwithstanding clause to override a judge’s ruling deeming it unconstitutional.

At today’s meeting, members of city council are hearing from city solicitor Wendy Walberg on what options they may have in the face of the move, though it is believed that little legal recourse exists.

The presentation from Walberg is being held in-camera, though the meeting is expected to reopen to the public once councillors begin discussing their next steps.

“It is a very difficult challenge that is in front of us,” Mayor John Tory told reporters on Wednesday. “One of the reasons we have called the council together is so we can hear from our city solicitor, who I met with again yesterday, about what options might exist. I think they are probably few and far between but having said all that I think we have the obligation given that I think many of us object to the use of the notwithstanding clause and frankly object to the unnecessary way it was done, having it rammed down our throats.”

Tory calls process around bill ‘unacceptable’

At the outset of today’s meeting, Tory said that council decided to challenge the province’s initial bill in court because members felt that the process around its introduction was “wrong and unacceptable.”

He said that in using the notwithstanding clause to push the through bill over the objections of a judge, the province is setting a dangerous precedent.

“Not only is this unprecedented in the history of Ontario and an unacceptable process but more importantly I believe this overriding of the Charter of Rights and Freedoms raises even bigger questions with regard to profoundly important matters that we may not even know about today that will come up in the future,” he said. “As such, I believe this is an entirely proper and necessary meeting for us to hold now.”

Numerous members of city council have spoken out against Ford’s move to slash the size of council and his use of the notwithstanding clause to do it.

Speaking with CP24 on Thursday morning, Ward 20 Coun. Joe Cressy said that what started out as a “as a vindictive attack against the city of Toronto” has now turned into a “constitutional mess.”

“The notwithstanding clause has been used three times in the entire country’s history. It is a nuclear option for a reason. It is not intended to be used and for Doug Ford to use it to deal with the size of Toronto city council of all things shows just how petty this premier is,” he said. “We have a province that is dealing with rising housing unaffordability, rising poverty, serious challenges associated with transit infrastructure and what is he focused on? Trying to be the mayor of Toronto. It exposes his fallacy and his incompetence for everything.”

Federation of Canadian Municipalities releases statement

In advance of today’s meeting, Federation of Canadian Municipalities Big City Mayors’Caucus Chair Don Iveson released a statement criticizing Ford’s use of the notwithstanding clause and offering the City of Toronto “full support” in their “efforts to protect local democracy.”

In the statement Iveson, who is also the mayor of Edmonton, suggested that the time may have come for a rethink of the legislation governing municipalities in Canada.

“Certainly, there is nothing unconstitutional about sitting down together to talk about solving problems, funding cities mandates directly, and creating a forum where municipal governments address our nation’s challenges with their provincial and federal counterparts as equals. It just takes political will from every order of government,” he said.

Ward 7 Coun. Giorgio Mammoliti, who supports the use of the notwithstanding clause to slash the size of council, has already said that he will boycott today’s special meeting.

In a message posted to Twitter on Tuesday, he called it the “socialist romper room crybaby meeting” and said that he will “instead be knocking on doors - asking people for their votes.”