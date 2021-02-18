Toronto council is holding a special meeting today to finalize a budget that Mayor John Tory says was the “most difficult” in the city’s history to put together due to the deep financial impacts resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Staff have said that they embarked upon this year’s budget process facing a staggering $2.2 billion shortfall but were able to partially close the gap by finding $573 million in savings and efficiencies.

They say that the remaining $1.6 billion in financial pressures related to the pandemic can be offset through $740 million in Safe Restart funding that has already been secured and another $856 million in assumed funding that the city hopes to receive from other levels of government in 2021.

“This is a responsible budget that does the right thing during these very tough times,” Mayor John Tory told reporters ahead of today’s meeting. “It preserves and protects city services that people rely on, including some of the most vulnerable citizens in our city and it invests more in key areas of impact of COVID-19 across the city.”

The budget that will go before council today includes a 0.7 per cent property tax hike that would be the lowest introduced during Tory’s tenure if approved.

It should, however, be noted that the increase goes up to 2.2 per cent when you tack on a 1.5 per cent hike to the city building levy that was approved back in 2019.

Staff say that as a result the owner of an average priced home valued at $698,000 will pay an additional $69 in 2021. The average property tax bill would total $3,201.

“It will be suggested by some today that a bigger tax increase, more spending or higher debt represent a better approach,” Tory told reporters. “As mayor I will not be standing or speaking in favour of that approach because I don’t believe that is the right approach to be taking in this the most unprecedented difficult times the city has ever faced with its finances.”

The city faced $1.8 billion in operating pressures in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic but was able to fully cover that loss through $534 million in savings that it found on its own and funding from a $19 billion federal fund to help provinces and municipalities restart their economies.

The budget for 2021 warns that the TTC alone will face an additional $796 million in financial pressures due to the pandemic. The city will also have to fork out an addition $281 million in order to help maintain physical distancing in its shelter system.

