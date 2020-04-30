

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Members of Toronto city council are meeting virtually today to consider an extension of the powers that have allowed Mayor John Tory to act on its behalf throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tory has effectively served as a one-man city council since declaring a state of emergency on March 23, able to pass bylaws and take other actions unilaterally.

At today’s virtual meeting, which is believed to be the first of its kind in Toronto, council is being asked to extend those powers until the COVID-19 municipal emergency has been declared terminated.

Council will also be asked to authorize the extension of the city’s physical distancing bylaw until that point as well. It was previously supposed to be in effect until May 2.

In a letter sent to the 24 other members of city council ahead of today’s meeting, Tory said that he declared an emergency to allow the city to “respond quickly and decisively to the pandemic.”

He said that while there is now reason for “cautious optimism” in the form of a decline in new cases of COVID-19, the virus continues to leave a “devastating trail in our community” with 274 deaths to date.

For that reason, he said that the city must not ease up on its efforts.

“This is without question the greatest single challenge the city has faced in a generation at least and I think we have responded by working together, solving problems together and working hand in hand with our public service while trying to solve problems with the other levels of government at the same time,” Tory said at the outset of today’s meeting. ““Know that all of us are proud of the city government and how it has responded to this emergency.”

City council as a whole last met on Feb. 26, so it has been more than two months since they have been able to conduct business or formally question staff.

On Thursday, numerous councillors used the opportunity to question staff on when council meetings might be able to resume at city hall and how proper physically distancing might be achieved.

“I do think that all of us - not just council but businesses in sectors across the city - are actively looking at this question and the hope is that we will have those answers for you very shortly,” Medical Officer of Health Dr. Eileen de Villa said. “I don’t know that we have a definitive answer for you at this time but certainly it is one of the priority items for discussions. How do we resume the business of the city in a manner that is safe both for the residents of the city and of occurs all those who work on behalf of the residents including council?”

While today’s meeting will mostly resolve around matters related to the city’s COVID-19 response there are a number of other items on the agenda, including the expansion of the city’s bike lane network.

The meeting got underway at 10 a.m. using the online video conferencing platform WebEx.

The meeting will still be viewable on the city’s YouTube page, as always.

“I think they are all going to manage fine,” Tory said of his colleagues in an interview with CP24 on Thursday morning. “It is fairly straightforward technology and sometimes the biggest challenge you have is getting your finger up to the screen fast enough to get yourself off mute when you are called to speak.”