

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Mayor John Tory has unveiled a five-point plan to support struggling restaurants and bars just as council gets set to approve new restrictions aimed at limiting the spread of COVID-19 within those facilities.

Council will be holding a hybrid meeting today with some members present at city hall and others joining remotely to consider a report from Medical Officer of Health Dr. Eillen de Villa.

The report is recommending that council lower the allowed capacity at restaurants and bars from 100 to 75 and the maximum number of people permitted at any one table from 10 to six.

She is also asking them to require that restaurants and bars collect contact information for each patron they serve. Currently, restaurants and bars only need to get contact information from one person for each table.

Speaking with reporters ahead of the meeting on Wednesday morning, Tory said that he “fully supports” the measures being proposed by de Villa but conceded that they will have some “negative impact” on a lot of businesses that were already struggling.

To that end, Tory said that he will be asking council to support a five-point plan to help the sector.

The plan would direct staff to explore ways in which the city can support the restaurant industry by allowing winter patio operations.

It would also see the city formally request that the province extend the order permitting the sale of alcohol as part of takeout and delivery orders through 2021 and continue its pause on commercial evictions “until the COVID-19 resurgence eases.”

Finally, the city would formally express its support of any provincial government actions to prevent the “astronomical” insurance premium increases that some businesses have reportedly faced so far in the pandemic.

“I realize that these public health measures contained in Dr. de Villa’s recommendations today and any future measures that may be necessary along with reduced hours mandated by the provincial government will have a negative impact on businesses that were struggling before and just trying to keep the lights on and keep people employed. That is why I am asking council to endorse five ways in which we can help restaurants through the resurgence and send a united message as a council representing the entire city to the provincial and federal governments about specific support they can provide,” Tory said.

The city has already allowed heaters to be installed on some of the temporary patio spaces set up in curb lanes and on sidewalks as part of the CafeTO program; however those spaces will all be dismantled by Nov. 15.

Tory said that there has been no consideration given to extending the CafeTO program past that point because it is “just not possible to do snow clearing” with the structures in place.

He said that what he is interested in is exploring ways that the city could assist restaurants in maintaining their permanent patio spaces through the winter.

“What we can do as a first step is just look at what is possible. I want answers as to how much we can do; not how much we can’t do with respect to winter outdoor dining as a means of helping these businesses stay alive,” he said. “I have seen bubbles used in New York City and we have seen some patios that have put up sort of temporary enclosures around themselves, though you have to be careful not to turn it into indoor space because then it becomes indoor dining.”

Tory said that the measures he is proposing today were developed with input from the restaurant and bar industry