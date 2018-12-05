

Chris Fox, CP24.com





City council is debating a number of changes to the way it functions today as it begins to deal with the fallout from Premier Doug Ford’s decision to slash the number of wards nearly in half.

The first meeting of this term of council began on Tuesday afternoon but was mostly set aside for ceremonial matters, save for the election of Frances Nunziata as speaker.

At today’s meeting, members of the slimmed down 25-member council are considering a staff report on the structure of committees and community council as their first order of business.

The report recommends that council adopt an interim committee structure that is “closely modeled” on the one used in previous terms while also striking a special committee to take a closer look at governance matters arising from Ford’s decision to slash the size of council.

If approved in full, it would mean that the number of standing committees that report to city council would be reduced from seven to four, with each consisting of six members.

It would also result in the mayor’s executive committee being trimmed down from 13 members to eight. Similar cuts would likewise be made to the size of other key decisions making bodies at city hall, including the budget committee, the audit committee, the civic appointments committee and the striking committee.

Higher staffing and office budgets proposed

While the report does not make any specific recommendations on whether to adjust staffing and office budgets, as some councillors have called for, it does lay out three potential options.

It says that council could keep staffing budgets at $241,000 per councillor and office budgets at $34,000 per councillor, which would result in $7.42 million in savings in 2019. The other two options involve either redistributing the money that was set aside for the 44 members of council during the last term, which would see staffing budgets rise to $424,000 and office budgets increase to $61,000, or doubling the budgets to $482,000 and $69,000 respectively.

Ward 2 Etobicoke Centre Coun. Stephen Holyday also moved a motion during Wednesday’s meeting, which would see staffing increased by 50 per cent to $361,500 and office budgets kept at $34,000.

“I was a little confused when I read the table in this report where it gave us the three options and two of the three options were dividing up the leftover money and all I could think of was the Romans coming in after and dividing the spoils of war amongst the people,” he said. “I understand the temperature of council and think council is looking for a significant increase in budget. I will submit to this council that 1.5 times your current office budget is an enormous increase and it allows you to hire one or maybe two additional constituency assistants.”

Holyday said that he has a “philosophical” problem with automatically doubling the staffing budgets for councillors just because the size of their wards have increased.

Some councilors, however, said that they will be unable to properly serve constituents unless are able to significant increase their staffing levels.

Ward 24 Scarborough-Guildwood was among those councillors, moving a motion to double the staffing budgets to $482,000 and increase the office budgets to $50,000.

“I have a standard in my office that if you call or contact my office we have to get back to you within 24 hours but with double the population of the ward I can’t accomplish that,” he said.

Staff have said that the current staffing budget is based on the cost of hiring one executive assistant, one constituency assistant and one administrative assistant at the top end of the salary range for those positions.