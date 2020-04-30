

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Members of Toronto city council will meet virtually today to consider an extension of the powers that have allowed Mayor John Tory to act on its behalf throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tory has effectively served as a one-man city council since declaring a state of emergency on March 23, able to pass bylaws and take other actions unilaterally.

At today’s virtual meeting, which is believed to be the first of its kind in Toronto, council will be asked to extend those powers until the COVID-19 municipal emergency has been declared terminated.

Council will also be asked to authorize the extension of the city’s physical distancing bylaw until that point as well. It was previously supposed to be in effect until May 2.

In a letter sent to the 24 other members of city council ahead of today’s meeting, Tory said that he declared an emergency to allow the city to “respond quickly and decisively to the pandemic.”

He said that while there is now reason for “cautious optimism” in the form of a decline in new cases of COVID-19, the virus continues to leave a “devastating trail in our community” with 274 deaths to date.

For that reason, he said that the city must not ease up on its efforts.

“We mourn with these grieving families and we remain committed to preventing as much loss of life as possible during this global pandemic. During this emergency, Toronto residents and businesses have risen to the challenge and embraced Dr. (Eileen) de Villa's wise words: stay home, stay safe, and take care of each other,” he said. “I want to thank the hundreds of thousands of Toronto residents who have done the right and the responsible thing and helped us in this ongoing war to flatten the curve and defeat this virus. They have saved lives. And by continuing to do the right thing and stay home as much as possible, they are continuing to save lives.”

City council as a whole last met on Feb. 26, so it has been more than two months since they have been able to conduct business.

Committee meetings have also been on hold during the pandemic.

While today’s meeting will mostly resolve around matters related to the city’s COVID-19 response there are a number of other items on the agenda, including the expansion of the city’s bike lane network.

The meeting gets underway at 10 a.m. using the online video conferencing platform WebEx.

The meeting will still be viewable on the city’s YouTube page, as always.

“I think they are all going to manage fine,” Tory said of his colleagues in an interview with CP24 on Thursday morning. “It is fairly straightforward technology and sometimes the biggest challenge you have is getting your finger up to the screen fast enough to get yourself off mute when you are called to speak.”