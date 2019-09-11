

Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com





Three city councillors are calling for an increase of traffic safety in the area of Yonge and Eglinton following the death of a pedestrian on Tuesday.

The incident occurred near Yonge Street and Erskine Avenue, near Eglinton Avenue, at around 10 a.m.

Police said a 54-year-old woman was crossing Yonge Street when she was fatally hit by a cement truck that was attempting to make a turn.

She has been identified as Evangeline Lauroza.

The tragic death prompted Councillors Mike Colle, Jaye Robinson, and Josh Matlow to call for a pause in new development projects until the implementation of a construction traffic safety plan.

Colle told CP24 that the city council needs to respond to the growing number of traffic safety issues as a result of condo development and the ongoing construction of the Eglinton Crosstown LRT.

He said numerous construction projects in the area have resulted to commercial trucks on residential streets all day.

"You risk your life every day when you try to walk to a store, to the subway," said Colle. "It's treacherous."

Colle said it is the second death by a construction truck in his area this year.

In January, a 40-year-old man was fatally struck by a dump truck near Lawrence Avenue and Marlee Avenue.

"It is daunting to just walk down the street and get a cup of coffee without running into a truck," said Colle.

The Ward 8 councillor said the issue of trucks on residential streets was not addressed in the Vision Zero plan.

"We need to start to address this issue of safety for pedestrians, for other motorists when you have thousands of trucks going through a neighbourhood every day," said Colle.

The three councillors want the city to implement the following five measures:

A Traffic and Pedestrian Safety Plan for all major construction sites before citydevelopment approvals

Immediate Safe City Driving training for all heavy construction truck drivers

Full-time pedestrian crossing guards on site at all major construction projects paid for by the developers

Install full-time Crossing Personnel at all intersections on Yonge Street, from Castlefield Ave to the Kay Gardiner Beltline, paid for by developers

Immediate implementation of a Construction Traffic Safety Management Plan for the Yonge-Eglinton area

Mayor John Tory said in a statement that his office is committed to working with local councillors to improve safety in the Yonge-Eglinton area.

"Today, I have had discussions with the Chief Planner and the local councillors, Jaye Robinson and Mike Colle, about what can be done regarding the growth-related issues in the area, including pedestrian safety," Tory said in a statement.

"I believe the immediate implementation of a broad-reaching construction traffic safety management plan for the Yonge-Eglinton area is worth considering."

According to Toronto police data, 23 pedestrians have been killed in the city. There have been a total of 41 fatal collision so far this year.