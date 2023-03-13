Two city councillors want staff to undertake a “comprehensive review” of Toronto’s snow clearing operations this winter, with a specific focus on preventing homeowners and maintenance staff from dumping ice and snow on sidewalks and bike lanes.

In a joint motion that will be considered by Toronto’s infrastructure and environment committee next week, councillors Dianne Saxe and Shelley Carroll say that it would be “timely” to conduct a review of snow-clearing operations “as our winter season comes to a close.”

The councillors are proposing that such a review include “options” to prevent both city staff and private homeowners “from putting snow or ice from roads or driveways onto sidewalks or bike lanes.”

They also want staff to “review the scope of winter maintenance complaints received in the 2022-2023 winter season.”

“The city invests heavily in clearing sidewalks and bike lanes of snow and ice. Unfortunately, this investment is wasted when cleared sidewalks and bike lanes are then obstructed by snow and ice that are put onto them in order to clear the road or a private driveway,” the councillors say in their motion. “Safe passage for pedestrians is more important than bare pavement for motor vehicles. It is never acceptable to obstruct a public sidewalk with snow and ice in order to clear roads and driveways for motor vehicles.”

This was the first winter in which new contractors were responsible for the majority of snow-clearing operations in the city.

The infrastructure and environment committee will debate the motion calling for a review of snow-clearing operations at their next meeting on March 20. Should the motion pass, it would then go to city council for final approval.