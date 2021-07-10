The counterweight of a crane fell and landed on the roof of a downtown Toronto building Saturday afternoon, officials said.

Emergency crews were called to the area of The Esplanade and Yonge Street just after 2 p.m.

Toronto Fire said the crane's counterweight fell approximately 20 feet.

Two people were initially unaccounted for, but they were later located. No injuries were reported.

Toronto Fire said structural engineers are on the site inspecting the building. They have brought shoring jacks to stabilize everything.

City engineers have also been called to the site.

There are road closures in the area.