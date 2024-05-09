A couple and their teenage son are facing more than two dozen charges after allegedly using a stolen credit card to make purchases across the Niagara Region.

Niagara police said they began an investigation last March into the theft of a credit card. Investigators found that the card was fraudulently used between March 12 and March 25 at multiple businesses in the region.

Police said investigators collected security footage from those businesses and were able to identify the suspects.

Earlier this week, officers arrested three suspects who are from Port Colborne.

A 58-year-old man has been charged with nine counts of unauthorized use of a credit card and one count of possession of property obtained by crime, while a 45-year-old woman has been charged with two counts of unauthorized use of a credit card.

Meanwhile, their son, a 16-year-old boy, is facing 13 counts of unauthorized use of a credit card and one count of possession of property obtained by crime.

The three accused were released on Form 10 undertakings.

Police said they cannot identify the two adults because doing so would lead to the identification of the boy. Under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, police cannot release the boy’s name.