Couple dives into lake after float plane hits their canoe while landing in Muskoka
A canoe is shown in this undated photo.
Share:
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, August 16, 2021 10:33AM EDT
MUSKOKA, Ont. -- Police say a couple is unhurt after a float plane hit their canoe on a lake in central Ontario.
Ontario Provincial Police say the pair were out canoeing Sunday on Six Mile Lake in Muskoka around 2:30 p.m. when they had to jump to safety.
The force says a small float plane came in to land in a bay and struck the canoe as it made contact with the water, damaging the boat badly.
Police say others nearby, including the pilot, helped them to safety.
The OPP say their local marine unit is investigating the incident alongside Transport Canada.
They say no charges have been laid at this point.