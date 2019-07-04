

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





A suspect in the alleged sexual assault of a teenage girl on a trail in Aurora is expected to be formally charged in a Newmarket courtroom this morning.

The incident occurred at around 11:50 a.m. on June 24 in the area of John West Way, north of Wellington Street.

According to police, a girl was walking on a trail in the area when she was approached by an unknown man, who was armed with a handgun.

Investigators have said that the suspect struck the teen victim with a handgun before sexually assaulting her.

The girl sought help at the nearby town hall after the assault and was transported to hospital to be treated for minor injuries. Officers searched the area for a suspect, but were not able to locate anyone at the time.

Acting on a tip from the community, police arrested a 22-year-old suspect from Newmarket early Wednesday.

He has not been named so far.

Investigation say they are still looking to speak with a jogger who was on the trails at the time and may have witnessed the incidnet, as well as a young woman with blonde hair who was approached by the suspect after getting off Transit bus #1088 on the date of the incident.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact investigators.