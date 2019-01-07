

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





One of two brothers accused of murdering a 14-year-old boy in Mississauga in December is scheduled to appear in court this morning.

The lifeless body of Riley Driver-Martin was found in a laneway backing onto Meadow Park, in the area of Truscott Drive and Southdown Road on the morning of Dec. 7.

Police have said that he was found with obvious signs of trauma but have not confirmed his cause of death.

Two brothers, Mark and Nicholas Mahabir, both 20, were subsequently charged with second-degree murder.

Nicholas Mahabir is slated to appear in a Brampton courtroom this morning and his brother will appear on Wednesday.