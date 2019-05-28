

Codi Wilson , CP24.com





A 31-year-old motorcyclist accused of fleeing the scene of a collision that left a young boy with life-threatening injuries is scheduled to appear in court today.

The man was arrested on Monday, one day after four-year-old Radiul Chowdhury was struck and critically wounded near Victoria Park Avenue and Adair Road.

Police previously said the boy was walking with family in the area when he ended up on the roadway and was struck by a northbound motorcycle.

Police told CP24 that the motorcyclist briefly stopped and let off a female passenger who was on the bike. She fled the area on foot and the motorcyclist then took off, officers said.

The child, who sustained severe injuries, was rushed to Sick Kids Hospital, where he remains in critical condition.

On Sunday night, investigators released surveillance camera images of the two people believed to be involved in the incident.

Police say several tips came in from the public and the man and woman were subsequently identified. The man police believe was driving the motorcycle now faces three charges.

Investigators have not released the suspect’s name and would not disclose where he is scheduled to appear in court.

Police have not said if the female passenger will be facing any charges.

The arrest comes after the boy’s father made a public appeal for the perpetrator to surrender.

Ruhul Chowdhury told CP24 Monday that his son had not yet regained consciousness but his family is hopeful that he will survive.

“His brain is damaged. He has (a) broken elbow, broken shoulder, broken legs. But doctors are not worried about those things right now. They are worried about his brain. His brain is really damaged,” he said.

“I think right now he needs prayers from everyone.”