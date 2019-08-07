

Codi Wilson , CP24.com





The case of a man accused of assaulting a person at Medieval Times and later swimming naked with sharks at Ripley’s Aquarium last year is scheduled to return to court today.

David Weaver, of Nelson, B.C., was arrested in October just days after videos emerged showing a man swimming naked in a shark tank at the downtown aquarium on Oct. 12.

Police allege that the accused had attended a show at Medieval Times earlier in the night but was forced by security to leave the venue. Investigators say they believe the suspect randomly assaulted a 34-year-old man who was having a cigarette outside the building and later went to the aquarium.

At the aquarium, police allege that the suspect stripped naked, hopped over a security barrier, and jumped into the shark tank.

The swimmer could be seen by stunned patrons who watched the incident unfold from a glass observation area on the lower level of the aquarium.

Security eventually convinced the man to get out of the tank and the swimmer fled before police arrived on scene.

Weaver’s trial date has been set for Sept. 19 and Sept. 20.