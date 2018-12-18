

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





A 35-year-old mom charged with impaired driving causing death in connection with a tragic incident that claimed the life of her three-year-old son near Orangeville last year is scheduled to appear in court today.

Investigators previously said Michelle Hanson and her toddler Kaden Young were driving southbound on 10th Line in Amaranth Township early in the morning Feb. 21 when she allegedly failed to stop at a road closure sign.

Her minivan ended up slipping into the Grand River and as the mother and son tried to escape from the submerged vehicle, investigators say the boy slipped from Hanson’s arms and was swept away by the current.

Emergency officials and volunteers spent several weeks searching for the boy’s body but were unsuccessful. His body was located by a fisherman two months later on April 21.

In October, Hanson was charged in connection with the incident. She faces one count of impaired driving causing death, one count of dangerous driving causing death, and one count of criminal negligence causing death.

She is expected to appear in court at 9 a.m. on Tuesday.