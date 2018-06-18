

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Lawyers for Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Roberto Osuna will be in court today for a largely procedural appearance in relation to his assault case.

Osuna, 23, was arrested on May 8 in connection with an alleged assault earlier in the month.

Following his arrest, Major League Baseball placed Osuna on administrative leave under the MLB-MLBPA Domestic Violence Policy while a investigation was conducted into the allegation. That leave was initially supposed to be in place for a seven-day period but has since been extended on five occasions. It is currently set to expire after today but the league could opt to extend it again.

The court appearance is scheduled for Old City Hall at 2 p.m.