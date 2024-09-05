Court hearing legal arguments in sex assault case of five hockey players
Ottawa Senators' Alex Formenton during an NHL hockey game in Philadelphia, Friday, April 29, 2022; New Jersey Devils defenceman Cal Foote before an NHL hockey game in Newark, N.J., Friday, Oct. 27, 2023; New Jersey Devils' Michael McLeod during an NHL hockey game in Philadelphia, Thursday, Nov. 30, 2023; Calgary Flames centre Dillon Dube during an NHL hockey game in Detroit, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023 and Philadelphia Flyers goaltender Carter Hart during an NHL hockey game in Uniondale, N.Y., Saturday, April 3, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Matt Slocum, Noah K. Murray, Matt Slocum, Paul Sancya, Corey Sipkin
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, September 5, 2024 2:50PM EDT
Dillon Dube, Carter Hart, Michael McLeod, Cal Foote and Alex Formenton were charged earlier this year in connection with an alleged sexual assault at a hotel in 2018.
They are all charged with sexual assault, though McLeod also faces an additional charge of sexual assault for "being a party to the offence."
All five plan to defend themselves against the allegations and have opted for a jury trial.
None of the players were present in court for Thursday's hearing, and the issues discussed at the hearing cannot be reported at this time due to a publication ban.
The legal arguments are expected to continue Friday. The trial is set to take place next year.
