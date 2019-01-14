

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





The lawyer for an Ontario Provincial Police deputy commissioner will be in a Toronto courtroom this morning to ask for an expedited hearing on an ombudsman investigation into the hiring of incoming OPP commissioner Ron Taverner.

OPP Deputy Commissioner Brad Blair previously asked that Ontario’s ombudsman Paul Dube investigate the hiring, voicing concerns about political inference by Doug Ford, a long-time friend of Taverner.

When the request was denied, Blair decided to take his case to court.

Ontario’s Divisional Court will hear a motion later today for from Blair’s lawyer, Julian Falconer, for an accelerated hearing on the issue.

The province’s integrity commissioner has launched a review into Taverner’s hiring but in court documents filed ahead of today’s hearing, Falconer suggests that the ombudsman’s investigation would be broader.

Falconer also said that even if the integrity commissioner’s investigation finds wrongdoing, the legislature could reject any recommendations on penalizing the member found to have violated the Members’ Integrity Act.

Ford has denied having any involvement in Taverner’s appointment.

-With files from The Canadian Press