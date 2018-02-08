

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





The cousin of a 22-year-old college student killed in a chain-reaction crash on the QEW in Mississauga last month said she hopes other drivers learn from the tragedy.

The multi-vehicle crash occurred in the Toronto-bound lanes of the highway near Cawthra Road in Mississauga at around 10 p.m. on Jan. 27.

Speaking at a news conference on Thursday morning, OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said the male driver of a vehicle on the highway stopped unexpectedly and caused five vehicles behind him to collide.

The driver of the vehicle who was allegedly responsible for the crash fled the scene, Schmidt said.

Seven people were rushed to hospital, including two women who suffered critical injuries.

One of the women, identified by police as 22-year-old Niagara Falls resident Nicole Turcotte, later died in hospital.

Schmidt previously said that road rage may have been a factor in the crash but on Thursday, he would not comment on whether that information had been confirmed by investigators.

After tips from the public, Schmidt said a suspect was identified and late Wednesday night, he surrendered to police.

He has been identified by investigators as 32-year-old Yasir Baig, of Mississauga.

Baig has been charged with dangerous operation of a vehicle causing death, dangerous operation of a vehicle causing harm, failing to remain at the scene of a collision causing death, and failing to remain at the scene of a collision causing harm.

Speaking to reporters Thursday, Turcotte’s cousin, Brandy Sommer Wood, said Turcotte was in her final semester in the photography program at Humber College.

She said when the crash occurred, Turcotte and her boyfriend were on their way home from Niagara Falls after visiting a sick family member.

“They just started living together and started their life together,” Wood said of Turcotte and her boyfriend. “It is devastating to him and his family too.”

Wood described her cousin as “loving” and “grateful for everything she had in life.”

“She was just coming out of her shell,” she said tearfully. “She was just becoming the woman she was meant to be.”

Wood said Turcotte’s mother is “beside herself with grief.”

“They weren’t just mother and daughter, they were best friends,” she added.

She said she hopes that other drivers learn from this collision.

“All I can say that this is a tragedy that could have been avoided,” she said.

“It only takes a minute of stupidity to lose a life.”

Baig is expected to appear in court for a bail hearing today.