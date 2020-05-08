

Web Staff, CP24.com





A worker at a distribution centre in Vaughan has died of COVID-19, York Region Public Health confirmed Friday.

On its website, public health said 23 other employees at the Saputo Dairy Products facility near Highway 7 and Highway 427 have tested positive for the virus.

Six of the cases, including the deceased, are residents of York Region.

Public health said they were first notified of a confirmed case on April 29 and an onsite inspection was conducted a day later.

“All COVID-19 prevention precautions are in place including PPE for staff, staff screening, hand sanitizer, physical distancing throughout the warehouse, reduced staff complement, updated sick policy and enhanced cleaning of high touch surfaces,” York Region Public Health said in a post on its website.

York Region reported 32 new COVID-19 cases Friday, bringing its total to 1,797.