

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





A total of 25 residents of a downtown Toronto long-term care home have died of COVID-19 and another 25 others are infected.

On Friday, Mon Sheong Homes for the Aged at 36 D’Arcy Street said 25 residents had died, up from the eight who had passed as of April 13.

The operator of the home told CTV National News on Friday that only 20 of the usual 80 staff members at the home were working, due to illness or requirements to self-isolate.

A total of 16 staff members have tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

In a letter sent to families of residents on Wednesday, the home said it was in “dire need” of personal protective equipment, including N95 masks, shoe covers and gowns.

As of yesterday, three quarters of the more than 800 people who have died of COVID-19 in Ontario resided in a long-term care facility.