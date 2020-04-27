

Phil Tsekouras , CP24.com





Two more residents at a long-term care residence in North York have died of COVID-19.

Hawthorne Place Centre, located near Jane Street and Finch Avenue West, confirmed the news on Monday evening as the death toll at the facility continues to climb.

“The total number of COVID-19 positive residents who have passed at Hawthorne Place Care Centre now stands at 15, with 45 active cases in our home,” the facility said in a new release.

“The majority of our residents have now been tested for Covid-19 by Public Health and we continue to contact families personally if there is a change in the health status of their loved one.”

The news comes a day after Hawthorne said that three other residents at the facility had died.

Like many long-term care homes facing COVID-19 outbreaks in the city, Hawthorne says it has ramped up its public health protocol within the facility to curb the spread of the virus.

“Our team continues to be diligent in following all directives issued by the province including the isolation of residents to their rooms, screening all residents and staff twice daily, and carrying out enhanced cleaning measures.”

“We also continue to ensure that our staff members have access to, and are wearing, the appropriate personal protective equipment.”

In addition to the public safety measures, the facility says it expects to receive support from the Canadian Armed Forces later this week.

Hawthorne is one of five facilities in the province, hit especially hard by COVID-19, which will receive military backup.