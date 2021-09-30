Toronto Public Health says it is asking anyone who attended two polling places in east Toronto to self-monitor for COVID-19 symptoms and seek testing if they develop due to confirmed exposures involving poll workers.

Elections Canada told Toronto Public Health (TPH) that a poll worker at Presteign Heights Elementary School at 2570 St. Clair Avenue East who worked on election day, Sept. 20, later tested positive for COVID-19.

The worker was present at the poll from the time it opened at 9:30 a.m. to after it closed when all ballots were counted that night.

“TPH is advising everyone who attended these settings to self-monitor and seek immediate testing if they develop COVID-19 symptoms. This applies to the public and staff, including those who are fully vaccinated,” a notice issued on Thursday read.

TPH said it has already reached all known close contacts and instructed them to seek testing.

The agency is also warning of a COVID-19 case tied to a polling place operational during advance polling days.

Elections Canada says one of its workers at Kingston Road United Church, at 975 Kingston Road tested positive for COVID-19 after working during advance polling days on Sept. 11 and 12 between 8 a.m. and 9:30 p.m.