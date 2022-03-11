Ontario continued to report a decline in COVID-19 hospitalizations and 78 net new deaths today as the province began a new method of tracking pandemic deaths.

Starting today, the province will only report virus-related deaths that fall into these categories: COVID was the underlying cause of death, COVID contributed to but was not the underlying cause of death, cause of death is unknown or cause of death was missing from provincial data.

As of today, people with COVID who died due to another reason (eg. trauma, drug toxicity) will no longer be counted towards the virus death tally.

Yesterday, 489 previously reported deaths linked to the virus were identified as incidental and removed from the province's tally.

Today, the Ministry of Health reported 78 net new deaths but have yet to disclose the breakdown of deaths. With the new death tracking system in place, the province’s death toll now stands at 12,227.

There are currently 717 people hospitalized with the virus in provincial hospitals, down from 742 yesterday and from 821 a week ago.

Of those in hospital, 238 are in intensive care, compared to 262 a week ago.

Provincial health officials reported 2,130 lab-confirmed cases today but officials say that is an undercount due to testing restrictions.

Infectious Diseases Specialist Dr. Isaac Bogoch says information learned throughout the pandemic will help countries combat other infectious diseases that arise in the future.

“All I can say is I certainly hope that we acknowledge that this pandemic is not over although we're in a much better place in Canada, for example, right now than we were even months ago. And that we really take this seriously and invest wisely,” he said.

“(We should) really put appropriate resources where they are needed to help not just Canada but also the world for any future global infectious disease threat, because there will be more.”

To date, 89 per cent of eligible Ontarians aged five years and older have received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, 86 per cent have received two doses and 50 per cent have received three doses.

The numbers used in this story are found in the Ontario Ministry of Health's COVID-19 Daily Epidemiologic Summary. The number of cases for any city or region may differ slightly from what is reported by the province, because local units report figures at different times.