Ontario continued to report a decline in COVID-19 hospitalizations on Friday along with 78 net new deaths as the province began a new method of tracking pandemic fatalities.

Starting today, the province will only report virus-related deaths by “fatality type” including whether COVID was the underlying cause of death, contributed to the death, or if the cause of death is unknown or missing from provincial data.

People with the coronavirus who died due to another reason (eg. trauma, drug toxicity) will no longer be counted towards the virus death tally.

Deaths will also be categorized by vaccination status going forward.

Yesterday, 489 previously reported deaths linked to the virus were identified as incidental and removed from the province's tally.

The Ministry of Health logged 78 net new deaths today but it is unknown when these deaths occurred.

COVID-19 was the underlying cause of death for 90 fatalities and contributed to 18 deaths. However, 30 deaths were removed from the missing or unknown death category, resulting in 78 net new deaths reported today.

All but one of the deaths reported on Friday involved residents of the long-term care system.

With the new death tracking system in place, the province’s death toll now stands at 12,227.

The new method of data reporting was announced by the province on Wednesday in an effort to “manage COVID-19 for the long-term.”

There are currently 717 people hospitalized with the virus in provincial hospitals, down from 742 yesterday and from 821 a week ago.

Of those in hospital, 238 are in intensive care, compared to 262 a week ago.

Provincial labs processed more than 14,500 tests in the past 24 hours, resulting in a positivity rate of 11.7 per cent, up one per cent from a week ago.

The province reported 2,130 lab-confirmed cases today but the province’s chief medical officer of health has previously said that the true number could be up to 10 times that due to testing restrictions.

To date, there have been 1,121,694 lab-confirmed coronavirus cases and 1,093,499 recoveries since Jan. 2020.

Today marks two years since the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 as a global pandemic.

Infectious Diseases Specialist Dr. Isaac Bogoch says information learned throughout the pandemic will help countries combat other infectious diseases that arise in the future.

“All I can say is I certainly hope that we acknowledge that this pandemic is not over although we're in a much better place in Canada, for example, right now than we were even months ago. And that we really take this seriously and invest wisely,” he told CP24 on Friday..

“(We should) really put appropriate resources where they are needed to help not just Canada but also the world for any future global infectious disease threat, because there will be more.”

So far, 89 per cent of eligible Ontarians aged five years and older have received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, 86 per cent have received two doses and 50 per cent have received three doses.

The numbers used in this story are found in the Ontario Ministry of Health's COVID-19 Daily Epidemiologic Summary. The number of cases for any city or region may differ slightly from what is reported by the province, because local units report figures at different times.