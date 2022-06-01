Ontario reported 24 net new COVID-19 deaths on Wednesday, as the number of patients with the virus in intensive care fell to its lowest point in more than seven months.

The Ministry of Health says one of the new deaths occurred more than one month ago and 23 others occurred in the past 30 days.

There have been 101 deaths reported in the province in the past seven days, 440 in the past 30 days and 13,265 overall.

Three of the new deaths involved residents of the long-term care system.

The Ministry of Health said there were 722 patients in hospital testing positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday, down 86 from Tuesday and 360 from one week ago.

Of those, 127 were in intensive care.

This is the lowest ICU occupancy of COVID-positive patients seen in Ontario since early Nov. 2021.

Sixty-four patients were breathing with a ventilator, up two patients from Tuesday.

The Ontario COVID-19 Science Table now finds viral signal in the province’s wastewater is continuing to fall, with prevalence in the central part of the province and the GTA approaching levels seen at the start of Omicron in Dec. 2021.

Overall estimated transmission per million residents is now estimated at less than 100 infections per day.

Of the 590 cases of COVID-19 confirmed through limited free PCR testing on Wednesday, the Ministry of Health says 82 cases involved unvaccinated or partially vaccinated people, 110 involved people with two doses of vaccine, 347 involved people with three or more doses and 51 involved people whose vaccination status was not known.

Provincial labs processed 13,097 test specimens in the previous 24-hour period, generating a positivity rate of 8.3 per cent.

Average positivity for the past seven days was 8.3 per cent, down from the previous week where it was 9.6 per cent.

The province completed 17,293 COVID-19 vaccinations on Tuesday.

Of those, 899 were first doses, 1,161 were second doses, 2,041 were third doses and 13,192 were fourth doses.

The numbers used in this story are found in the Ontario Ministry of Health's COVID-19 Daily Epidemiologic Summary. The number of cases for any city or region may differ slightly from what is reported by the province, because local units report figures at different times.