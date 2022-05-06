The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 is virtually unchanged from one week prior, as Ontario’s healthcare system continues to be under strain despite a notable decline in virus activity in the community.

The latest data from the Ministry of Health suggests that there are now 1,662 people in hospital with COVID-19, down from, 1,679 at this time last week and a sixth wave peak of 1,734 on April 27.

The number of those patients who are being treated in intensive care is also holding steady. As of Friday there were 210 COVID patients in the ICU in Ontario, up one from this time last week. About half of those patients (99) are currently breathing with the assistance of a ventilator.

At the height of the initial Omicron wave in January, more than 4,000 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 and it took weeks for patient volumes to come down.

“Hospitalization, although it looks like they're starting to come down, really taken a long time to do so,” infectious disease specialist Dr. Susy Hota warned during an interview with CP24 on Friday morning. “We're kind of stabilized out at around 1,700 patients across Ontario hospitals with COVID and that's a lot. It is really kind of adding to the stress of everything. Thankfully, it looks like the wave is already starting to come down in all regions within the province. But in the next several weeks and months there's still a lot of recovery that needs to happen in the hospitals.”

Wastewater surveillance currently points to a reduction in virus activity in all parts of Ontario, though the decline has only just begun in the GTA where transmission remains near the sixth wave peak.

Meanwhile, other public health indicators like counts and positivity rates are increasingly suggesting an exit from the sixth wave of the pandemic.

According to the latest data, there were another 2,418 cases detected through PCR testing over the last 24 hours, down from 2,760 during the same one-day period last week and 4,668 on April 22.

The positivity rate over the last seven days is also down week-over week and now stands at 13.8 per cent. It was 14.8 per cent last Friday and 18 per cent the previous Friday.

“I do think it's reassuring that in all regions, or all of the six sort of areas where we're doing wastewater surveillance, we're seeing that trend, everything is going down right now,” Hota told CP24. “Whereas in the past we've seen it such that in some regions it's decreasing and others are stable or they're still increasing, right now it looks like every single group is decreasing. So I think that's a very positive sign. It doesn't mean that we abandon all measures and, you know, go wild but I think it's important to know that we're on the right track. Things are coming down and we should get sort of a bit of relief in the next little while.”

17 new deaths

Ontario continues to report a high number of COVID-19 deaths, as fatalities are considered the most lagging indicator.

On Friday it confirmed another 17 net new deaths, bringing the total number of people who have died after contracting COVID-19 over the last two years to 12,938.

The number of active outbreaks in vulnerable settings also remains near the sixth wave peak reached last week.

As of Friday, there were a total of 214 active outbreaks in long-term care homes and another 166 in retirement homes. At this time last week there were 221 active outbreaks in long-term care homes and another 187 in retirement homes.

The numbers used in this story are found in the Ontario Ministry of Health's COVID-19 Daily Epidemiologic Summary. The number of cases for any city or region may differ slightly from what is reported by the province, because local units report figures at different times.