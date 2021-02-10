COVID-19 inspections to focus on warehouses, distribution centres in Peel Region
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, February 10, 2021 2:34PM EST
TORONTO -- The next phase of the Ontario's workplace "inspection blitz" will focus on warehouses and distribution centres in Peel Region, where the sector has been hit with COVID-19 outbreaks.
Labour Minister Monte McNaughton says site visits began today.
Inspections will focus on adherence to pandemic safety plans, looking at measures like physical distancing, screening for infection and mask-wearing.
McNaughton says Peel has a high number of essential workers, and employers who fail to keep them safe will be ticketed or shut down.
Corporations can be fined $1,000 on the spot for failing to comply with health orders.
The labour department says 218 tickets have been issued since inspections focused on big-box stores began last month.
