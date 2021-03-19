

The Canadian Press





Public health authorities say seven people have died in an ongoing COVID-19 outbreak at an Ottawa hospital.

Ottawa public health says 27 patients and 15 staff have been infected in the outbreak at the Civic Campus of the Ottawa Hospital.

The outbreak began Feb. 19.

The hospital said the outbreak was under control.

“Through infection control measures, we have been able to manage the outbreak,” it sad in a statement.

“We appreciate the concerns that people affected by the outbreak may have and have dedicated additional resources to support the management of the outbreak.”

The province tightened restrictions for Ottawa on Friday by moving the city into the second-strictest “red” category of Ontario's pandemic framework.

There are 627 active cases of the novel coronavirus reported in the region.

Ontario's Ministry of Health recorded 73 new cases in the area on Friday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 19, 2021.