

The Canadian Press





An outbreak of COVID-19 aboard a Canadian warship has forced the Royal Canadian Navy to cancel the remainder of a tour of the Great Lakes and the St. Lawrence Seaway.

HMCS Harry DeWolf, an arctic offshore patrol ship, was in Montreal on Friday when the decision was made to close the vessel to visitors and shelve the tour.

The ship's command team issued a statement on social media saying upcoming visits to Trois-Rivières, Que., Québec City and Saguenay, Que., had to be cancelled.

The ship, which can carry between 60 and 85 crew members, was expected to return to its home port in Halifax some time today.

Earlier this month, the 103-metre ship visited Toronto, Hamilton and Kingston, Ont.