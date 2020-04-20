

Chris Fox, CP24.com





There have now been 16 deaths at a midtown long-term care home that is in the midst of a significant COVID-19 outbreak.

An official with the Salvation Army Meighen Health Centre near Davisville Avenue and Yonge Street confirmed the grim news to CP24 on Monday morning.

They say that as of April 18 there have been 50 residents who have tested positive for COVID-19 at the facility and 14 staff members.

All infected staff members are isolating at home and have not returned to work since reciving their diagnoses.

“We are deeply saddened to share that 16 residents have recently passed away due to complications from the virus,” Salvation Army spokesperson Rob Kerr said in a written statement. “Our deepest sympathies, thoughts and prayers are with the family members who have lost their loved ones.”

Kerr said that the facility is continuing a partnership with Sunnybrook Hospital to “expedite COVID-19 testing of all residents and staff within the home as a precaution.”

He said that they have also implemented all recommended infection control policies as it works to get the outbreak under control.

“The Salvation Army continues to stand by and serve all our communities to the best of our ability during this difficult and unprecedented time,” he said. “We are doing everything possible to protect the health, safety and wellbeing of all our residents and staff.”

The outbreak at the Salvation Army Meighen Health Centre is one of dozens that have been reported at long-term care homes across Toronto.

So far 33 people have died at Eatonville Care Centre in Etobicoke and another 23 people have died at Seven Oaks in Scarborough. Provincewide there have been 240 deaths reported at long-term care facilities.