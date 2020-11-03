A failure to comply with public health measures at a southwestern Ontario farm has led to at least 40 workers testing positive for COVID-19, local authorities said Tuesday.

The Southwestern Public Health unit said the cases have been linked to living quarters for workers at a farm in Bayham, Ont., in Elgin County.

“There has been a lapse in compliance with public health measures that has resulted in the 40 cases,” said Dr. Joyce Lock, the unit's medical officer of health.

“The close proximity to one another facilitated the quick spread of the virus throughout the group.”

One person was admitted to hospital for COVID-19 symptoms on Friday and has remained there after testing positive, Lock said.

That prompted the testing of a total of 157 people, including the workers and their close contacts, she said.

Those who have tested positive are a mix of local and temporary migrant farm workers who are currently receiving support from their employer and the public health unit while in isolation, Lock said.

Lock said the public health unit was working with the farm operator to identify where measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 broke down.

There currently doesn't appear to be community transmission of the virus beyond the farm outbreak, Lock said.

A number of farms in southwestern Ontario grappled with outbreaks earlier in the pandemic.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 3, 2020.