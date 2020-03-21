Hamilton Public Health Services has declared a COVID-19 outbreak at a nursing home in Stoney Creek after a resident was tested positive for the virus.

In a news release on Saturday, Hamilton public health says a 55-year-old woman at Heritage Green Nursing Home became symptomatic on Thursday evening. She was subsequently tested for COVID-19.

The first case was confirmed on Wednesday. It involves an 80-year-old woman who lives on the same floor of the nursing home.

"Heritage Green is continuing to isolate the entire floor of the nursing home, cohort staff (dedicated staff to dedicated areas), isolate residents and provide in-room meals," Hamilton public health said in a statement.

Hamilton's medical officer of health Dr. Elizabeth Richardson says they are working closely with the nursing home to manage the outbreak. The facility is closed to visitors.

"Some of the most vulnerable members of our community reside at nursing homes and other long-term care facilities. Extraordinary measures are needed in extraordinary times like this to prepare and respond to COVID-19," Richardson said in a statement.

Hamilton public health says an outbreak is declared when there are two or more confirmed cases of COVID-19 amongst residents or staff of a long-term-care facility.

The outbreak in Stoney Creek joins another ongoing outbreak at an Oshawa long-term care facility, a resident of Seven Oaks nursing home in Scarborough who tested positive, a resident of Markhaven Home for Seniors in Markham and another outbreak involving three seniors at Pinecrest Nursing Home in Bobcaygeon, Ont.

Hamilton has a total of 24 confirmed cases of COVID-19.