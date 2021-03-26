

CP24.com





Public health officials have declared a COVID-19 outbreak at a Pickering hair salon and are urging all staff and patrons to self-isolate as soon as possible and seek testing.

Durham Public Health says anyone at the Supercuts outlet at 570 Kingston Road has a high risk of exposure to a person infected with novel coronavirus.

Everyone who attended the hair salon between March 18 and 21 is being asked to self-isolate for 14 days from the last day they were at the location and seek COVID-19 testing as soon as possible.

Officials would not say how many cases are connected to the hair salon but an outbreak is generally considered two positive cases detected within the span of 14 days.

They also would not say how many high risk close contacts have been asked to self isolate.

Hair salons and other personal care services are allowed to operate in four of the five stages of Ontario’s coronavirus framework.

They are not permitted to operate in areas covered by the strictest Grey lockdown level, including Peel, Toronto and Thunder Bay.

But yesterday, Ontario’s Associate Chief Medical Officer Dr. Barbara Yaffe said there were “active discussions” underway on how to reopen personal care services in Toronto and Peel Region, possibly involving outdoor activity.