An outbreak has been declared in the operating room of Toronto General Hospital after four staff tested positive for COVID-19.

The hospital confirmed the outbreak Wednesday evening in an email to CTV News.

“There have been no patient cases of COVID-19 related to the OR to date and the overall risk to patients is considered extremely low,” the hospital said.

“A number of control measures have been put in place to prevent further transmission of COVID-19 among patients and staff in the OR.”

Following discussions with Toronto Public Health, the hospital said the operating room will remain open.