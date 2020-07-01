CP24 - Toronto News | Breaking News Headlines | Weather, Traffic, Sports
COVID-19 reshapes Canada Day celebrations from big parties to online shows
Construction is ongoing on the front lawn of the Parliament buildings in Ottawa, Tuesday, June 30, 2020. Canada Day celebrations on Parliament Hill were cancelled this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, July 1, 2020 6:20AM EDT
OTTAWA - A different kind of Canada Day is dawning this morning, with large celebrations in many parts of the country replaced with backyard barbecues and digital events.
The COVID-19 pandemic has led to the cancellation of high-profile events like the annual pomp and pageantry on Parliament Hill in favour of online offerings to keep crowds from gathering.
Instead, the Ottawa shows will be streamed at midday and in the evening, followed by virtual fireworks as part of a buffet of digital activities Canadian Heritage has curated.
The 53 bells of the Peace Tower will still ring today, with two special recitals streamed live.
In other parts of the country, crowds may be able to gather for actual fireworks displays, including in Alberta.
On Tuesday, the province's chief medical officer, Dr. Deena Hinshaw, said that up to 200 people could gather for audience-type outdoor community events such as fireworks and festivals.