

Nojoud Al Mallees, The Canadian Press





OTTAWA - Transport Minister Omar Alghabra has told the House of Commons transport committee that COVID-19 is to blame for airport delays.

The minister says Canadians have witnessed significant disruptions in the economy because of the pandemic and that the government is working on tackling those issues.

Alghabra says it is labour shortages that are primarily contributing to delays.

In his testimony, Alghabra also defended the ArriveCan app, saying it has helped reduce wait times by digitizing the process.

Last month, due to a glitch, ArriveCan instructed about 10,200 travellers to quarantine for 14 days when they didn't have to.

Bianca Wylie, a partner at Digital Public, questioned why the app would be automating those decisions in the first place, rather than sticking to the information-collection mandate it was launched with.

Conservative MP Melissa Lantsman asked Alghabra if the federal government bears any responsibility for the delays at airports that have wreaked havoc on travellers for months.

“I blame it on COVID,” Alghabra replied.

Airlines and airports have been grappling with a surge in customers this summer, compounded by staffing shortages affecting both carriers and federal agencies.

Travellers have experienced widespread flight cancellations, baggage delays and lengthy lineups, particularly at Toronto's Pearson International Airport.

The transport committee voted unanimously last week to hold a hearing on the delays and invite Alghabra to testify.

Alghabra, who recently tested positive for COVID-19, is appearing via video conference.

Transport Canada says in a recent statement that it has been working with industry partners to improve conditions at airports and cited fewer cancellations and delays in the first week of August compared with a month ago.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 19, 2022.