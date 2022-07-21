COVID-19 vaccine bookings for children six months to five years old are set to open across Ontario next week.

The province announced that appointments will become available as of Thursday at 8:00 a.m.

Just a week ago, Health Canada approved Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine for infants and preschoolers, marking the first vaccine approval for the age group in the country. The child-sized vaccine dose is one-quarter the size of the adult quantity.

Over the next several days, pediatric vaccines will be distributed across the province and will be available through public health unit clinics, as well as participating pediatricians, primary care providers and pharmacies.

“The approval of a lower dose pediatric Moderna vaccine will give families the opportunity to provide an additional layer of protection against COVID-19 for the youngest members of their families,” Deputy Premier and Minister of Health Sylvia Jones said in a statement on Thursday.

Parents and caregivers will be able to book appointments on the COVID-19 vaccination portal, Provincial Vaccine Contact Centre (1-833-943-3900), directly through public health units respective booking systems, participating primary care providers and pediatricians.

Participating pharmacies and Indigenous-led vaccination clinics will also hold availability.

“Although most children who get infected have no symptoms or mild symptoms, some can become very sick and require hospitalization,” Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Kieran Moore said on Thursday.

Even if a child has already been infected with COVID-19, the top doctor said that the vaccine will provide better protection and help improve their immune response.

Immunocompromised teenagers between 12 and 17 will also be eligible to book a second booster on Thursday, as long as it has been at least six months since their first booster.