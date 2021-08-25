In her weekly segment with CP24, Dr. Eileen de Villa, Toronto's medical officer of health, answers viewer questions about COVID-19, including vaccine policies, delta variant, rise in new cases and the latest public health measures.

CP24: Public Health Ontario released a report on herd immunity and found that the province cannot achieve that until those under 12 are vaccinated. What do you think about this?

De Villa: My colleagues at Public Health Ontario have been extremely helpful and have provided good advice to all of us in public health and the entire province over the course of the pandemic. So certainly, I heed their advice and their pronouncements very, very carefully. I haven't had the opportunity today to look into great detail of their report. But I think that the main point here is that the protection that vaccines provide gets really maximized when all of those who are eligible to receive the vaccine actually take advantage of it as soon as they are able. We know that this is really the best protection that we can provide. And of course, as children become eligible, hopefully in the not-too-distant future for the vaccine, I would encourage parents to make sure that their children take advantage of that protective benefit of the vaccine. It's good in terms of protecting the individual in question, and it's really good in terms of protecting those around you as well. That's really important right now, for those of us who can get vaccinated to do so, while our kids cannot.

CP24: The Ontario Hospital Association wrote in a letter about the reversal of progress we've gained if a portion of the population remains unvaccinated against COVID-19. What does this mean to you? Does it mean more lockdowns and closure of businesses and schools?

De Villa: I think there's no question that nobody wants to see any of those things happen. There's no question that none of us wants to see lockdowns or significant restrictions. We've already come through so much, and I think the real point here is that we have these really remarkable vaccines available. So, this I think, is a message both from the Ontario Hospital Association and our colleagues at Public Health Ontario that what we can do together as a community to help us maintain the progress that we've made thus far and to keep moving forward and to protect ourselves is to actually get the vaccine. Those of us who are eligible, please get that vaccine if you haven't already done so. If you've already gotten your vaccine, I would encourage you to talk to people, particularly those in your network who are expressing some concern and haven't gotten vaccinated yet. This is the best thing that we can all do together to protect the gains that we've made thus far and to continue progress. Get vaccinated. Help others around you get vaccinated. And of course, as children become eligible overtime when a vaccine is approved for them, which we hope is coming at some point in the not-too-distant future, I would encourage parents to get their children vaccinated as well.

CP24: Daily vaccination rates have fallen. We were vaccinating as many as 150,000 people a week in the past. Toronto has 75 per cent of its eligible population vaccinated and the city is pivoting its efforts to reach the remaining 25 per cent. How many more different ways do you think you can go about getting to the remaining people who aren't vaccinated?

De Villa: I think we're going to try and find out all the different ways that we can go about getting people vaccinated. And certainly, we're going to put our emphasis on those that are most effective -- data-driven, hyperlocal, really taking into consideration what the community tells us are the best ways to get people vaccinated at this point in the campaign. There's no question. We shouldn't expect to see the big numbers that we saw earlier in the campaign. We're focused on a smaller number of individuals. So, we're taking a very focused very community-informed approach that uses the data we have and that relies on our community partners to help us determine who have we yet to reach and how best to really connect with them in a way that makes sense that resonates with them so that they're able to take up the vaccine. That's our approach at this point in time.

CP24: So, is it putting the squeeze on the anti-vaxxers and then convincing the vaccine-hesitant?

De Villa: I think at this point in time, the emphasis is going to be on convincing those who have some degree of hesitancy. I think there will be a certain proportion of our population for whom the vaccine is not an option now and may never be an option. And it seems to me that when we look at the literature and we look at what we know about the vaccine, our efforts at this point in time are probably best focused on those who have some residual hesitancy and work with them to answer their questions and make sure that they understand all the benefits that they might experience should they get vaccinated for themselves and others.

CP24: A viewer says based on the provincial breakdown of cases in the past few days, it seems that about 20 per cent of the new cases are in fully vaccinated people. He asks, what do you make of this number and would a booster shot help?

De Villa: I think there are still a lot of questions around booster shots, and certainly, it's the subject of a lot of conversation, I would say in public health circles and infectious diseases and virology circles. But here's the important part here that even when you are seeing infections amongst those who are vaccinated, what's interesting is that we never anticipated perfect 100 per cent protection from the vaccine. But what we are seeing is that vaccine is extremely effective in terms of reducing the likelihood of significant or severe illness, hospitalizations, and ICU admissions in particular. So, when we look at what's happening in respect of the cases that are coming up now, one, you're seeing more for sure, in unvaccinated people and certainly when it comes to those who have serious outcomes, those that require hospitalizations, those that require ICU admissions, they are far and away in unvaccinated people relative to those who are fully vaccinated. Again, speaking to the protective benefit of vaccines, and that's why we're encouraging people to take advantage of that protection and the benefit that comes with that vaccine.

CP24: A viewer says she is concerned that many double-dosed people are getting sick of COVID-19. She asks, is there any information on how they got it and why they are getting infected? "I am now as scared to go out as I was before getting double vaccinated."

De Villa: We've had a very long time with restrictions during the pandemic, and I think there's been a lot of benefits for many of us, particularly for our mental health and our ability to get outside and to live life a little bit more like we used to live it before there was such a thing as COVID-19. So, when it comes to COVID, look, at the end of the day, we know that what gives rise to the conditions for the spread of COVID-19 -- it's the interaction between people. The closer the interaction, and certainly the more indoors and the more shared airspace there is, the more likely there is to be the transmission of COVID-19 when there's somebody who actually has a COVID-19 infection. So, I would tell the viewer, the best thing you can do absolutely is to make sure that you're fully vaccinated. But over and above that, there are other layers of protection -- masking, maintaining physical distance, engaging in interactions with people but in outdoor settings. These are the kinds of things that can be done over and above the vaccine to help reduce the risk at this point in time. I would encourage you to try to enjoy the nice weather while we have it. It's here for all too short. There are lots of opportunities to enjoy the outdoors. And I would also encourage her to encourage others around her to take the vaccine.

CP24: A viewer who works in long-term care asks, why are the staff at nursing homes not being prioritized for booster shots? How are long-term care workers supposed to care for patients while being short-staffed from pandemic burnout and illness?

De Villa: When it comes to third doses of the vaccine, this is something that has been announced by the provincial government. And the focus at this point in time is on those who are at the highest risk. So, they have focused third doses at this point in time on those who are residents of long-term care or higher risk retirement homes or those who have particular medical conditions that put them at higher risk for COVID-19 infection and for less effectiveness of the vaccine. So those who have particular cancers or those who take certain medications that actually suppress the immune system. This strikes me as a reasonable way in which to advance third doses of the vaccine, focusing on those who are at highest risk. Certainly, my heart goes out to colleagues all over the health-care system who've been working hard, along with those of us in public health for over a year and a half now. And I appreciate and really, again, my heart goes out to those who have worked so hard and who are tired. But at this point in time, it does make sense to actually provide third doses of the vaccine looking at risk in terms of outcomes and COVID-19 infection itself. And that's why I think the provincial government has taken the course of action that it has at this point.

CP24: Another viewer wants to know where fully vaccinated people are getting COVID-19. Are they from large family gatherings? At big venues? Or are they just leading ordinary lives? Is Toronto Public Health tracking sources of infection? Are you aware of where people believe they are getting it now, especially those double vaccinated?

De Villa: We do ask these questions that as part and parcel of managing particular cases of COVID-19. And the thing is that it's not always easy to discern what the source is. In some cases, it is. When you have outbreaks and a large number of people with a common exposure site and a number of cases coming from there -- you've seen some of those in the news -- it becomes a little bit easier to distinguish that. But for a number of cases, it's not always easy to discern, especially as people are out and about moving and interacting with large numbers of people, whether it's in their workplace, whether it's in their social and recreational lives. And I know that increasingly, as people have been moving beyond the confines of the city, sometimes it's related to travel as well. So, it's not always easy to make the distinction. But we know that it comes down to interaction between people, hence, the important parts are making sure that you're vaccinated and then adding those extra layers of protection as much as possible -- masking, distancing and outdoor interaction.

CP24: Is it possible that COVID numbers are under reported? Because people might think they just have a mild cold, and they are not getting tested for COVID-19.

De Villa: Absolutely. That is possible. That has been possible throughout the course of the entire pandemic. Some people do not present for testing, and therefore those cases are simply just not on the radar.

CP24: A viewer says, "My niece is having a family over for an outside barbecue in a couple of weeks. Fifteen people – four vaccinated, 11 not vaccinated, and they want their vaccinated 90-year-old grandparent to show up. Do you approve?"

De Villa: These are difficult situations. And I don't know that it's really for me to approve or not approve. I would say this. A 90-year-old is at higher risk for more severe outcomes. And even with that vaccine on board, because they're older, there's a higher risk here in respect of an immune response and the full protection associated with the vaccine. Certainly, an outdoor gathering is of lower risk, but lower risk doesn't mean no risk. So, I would say this. Here's an opportunity to actually have some conversation with people and understand what the rationale is behind not getting vaccinated at this point in time, and to have an open and honest conversation around the benefits of the vaccine and perhaps to refer those family members to knowledgeable expert health care providers who can talk them through and really have serious conversations around that. These are difficult choices that I know are being made all across the city every single day. So, I probably won't wade into that further than this. But to say that, look, here's a good opportunity for conversation and to think about the protection of other family members. I think that's really where the conversation should go.

CP24: A viewer says, "I would like to know if choirs will be able to begin rehearsals this fall. Will mask still be needed if everyone is vaccinated? Could the singers be tested with a rapid test prior to their rehearsal in order to avoid wearing a mask?"

De Villa: Look, I'm not sure what the future holds for us this fall. I think we're all watching to see what happens in respect of delta and the transmission of disease in the community. But I do know that the best thing that all of us can do is to get vaccinated. If you haven't been vaccinated yet, this is the way to secure the best fall for all of us. So, I would just encourage people to get vaccinated to practice those extra layers of public health protection -- masking, distancing, using outdoor airspace for lower risk. I think these are all good pieces.