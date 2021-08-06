

The Canadian Press





VANCOUVER -- British Columbia's provincial health officer is reintroducing health restrictions in the central Okanagan region amid a spike in COVID-19 cases.

Dr. Bonnie Henry says the Delta variant is driving the rapid transmission of COVID-19 in those who aren't vaccinated or who have only had one shot and are between the ages of 20 and 40.

Outdoor gatherings are limited again to 50 people and indoor events have been reduced to five extra people, plus those in the household.

Nightclubs and bars are closed and liquor cut-off is at 10 p.m. at restaurants.

Henry says they're asking people who intended to travel to the central Okanagan to try to change their plans.

She says the steps will allow health officials to contain the spike.

More coming.