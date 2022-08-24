A coyote believed to be behind three recent “unprovoked attacks” against humans in south central Burlington has been “eliminated.”

The City of Burlington said the coyote in question was identified by “its victims” and tracked down with the help of Animal Services staff.

The city, in a news release, said it employed the “expertise of a certified wildlife control professional” to destroy the animal.

Halton police were also present to “ensure public safety and were ready to assist, if needed,” the city noted.

In 2015, Burlington City Council approved a Coyote Response Strategy, which has guidelines on “preventing and managing conflicts with coyotes.”

“On the rare occasion that a coyote attacks a person, the City has a Council approved protocol in place that is currently being followed to prioritize and deal with the one coyote in question,” officials said.

The most recent coyote attack was reported to the city Tuesday evening.

According to the City of Burlington, an 18-year-old woman was lying in the grass at the municipal lookout at the end of Market Street, south of Lakeshore Road, when she felt a tug on her hair. The woman reportedly turned her head and saw a coyote, which then bit and scratched her leg as she stood up. She received medical attention and was released.

The city said the two other recent unprovoked attacks happened during the day.

The first one occurred in the morning and involved an adult woman on the Centennial Multiuse Trail at Seneca Avenue when a coyote jumped and bit her from behind.

The second incident involved a two-and-a-half-year-old boy who was reportedly seated on a deck in his fenced backyard less than two kilometres east of the first attack. The toddler was bitten on the back of the neck.

Both victims were treated at Joseph Brant Hospital and released.

“There was no food, small animals or any other activity to attract the coyote,” the city said in a release.

“The attacks are uncharacteristic of coyotes and are the first reported attacks on humans in Burlington.”

People should note that coyotes are native to North America and live in both rural and urban settings, which are especially attractive to them as mice, rats, and garbage are readily found in residential areas.

Hand or ground feeding wildlife on private or public property is prohibited under the City of Burlington’s Lot Maintenance Bylaw and could be subject to a $300 fine.

Concerns about people feeding wildlife can be reported to Animal Control. The service can also assist residents by doing an audit of resident’s yard for coyote attractants.

Anyone who sees a coyote is encouraged to let the City of Burlington know by submitting a report online or calling 905-335-3030.