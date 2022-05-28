Coyote bites child in park near Mount Dennis area: police
Published Saturday, May 28, 2022 5:10PM EDT
Police say a coyote bit a child in a west end Toronto park on Saturday afternoon.
Just before 4:30 p.m., officers say they received a report of the attack at Westlake Park, near Weston Road and Black Creek Drive.
Police are advising caution to anyone entering the park as the coyote is believed to still be in the area.
Officers say they are heading to the scene and that the child’s injuries do not appear to be serious.