CP24 has declared a majority win for Ontario’s Progressive Conservative Party.

Polls closed across most of the province at 9 p.m. and results followed swiftly. By 9:15 p.m., CP24 declared a majority for the PCs, returning the party to power after 15 years of Liberal rule.

CP24 had also declared Doug Ford to be the premier-elect, having won his seat in Etobicoke North with more than 53 per cent of the vote.

”We worked right up to the last minute and we just appreciate everybody’s support. I want to thank everyone,” Ford said as he emerged from the basement of his mother’s Etobicoke home where his family had been watching the results.

Ford’s mother, Diane Ford, describe the win as “bittersweet.” Her late husband, Doug Ford Senior was the first member of the family to sit at Queen’s park, having served as an MPP in the government of former premier Mike Harris in the 1990s.

Ford was expected to deliver an address to a jubilant crowd of PC faithful at the Toronto Congress Centre later in the evening.

As for the other leaders, NDP Leader Andrea Horwath easily won her riding of Hamilton Centre, with more than 64 per cent of the vote there.

Mike Schreiner has become the first Green Party candidate elected in Ontario with a win in Guelph.

Liberal Leader Kathleen Wynne remains locked in a tight race for her riding of Don Valley West.