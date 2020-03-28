

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





Emergency measures enacted to slow the spread of COVID-19 in the GTA have emptied parks, roadways and other significant sites.

Footage shot by CP24 drones shows a myriad of places, from Mississauga City Centre to the Don Valley, to High Park and the Toronto lakeshore, where specks of humans would be scattered around normally, shows those places virtually barren.

CP24 drones went to University of Toronto campus, Square One, Sunnyside Beach, Trinity-Bellwoods Park and Yonge-Dundas Square.

While trickles of vehicles could be seen in most places, only an occasional person on foot strolls by.