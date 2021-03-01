TORONTO -- CP24’s new primetime program is going beyond the headlines.

Launching Monday, March 1, CP24 Tonight will provide viewers with an in-depth look at the day’s news with expert analysis, live reports, and interviews with the top newsmakers.

Hosts Reshmi Nair and Nick Dixon will tackle the issues that matter to Torontonians and deliver comprehensive coverage of the top stories in the GTA and the world.

Nair, who joined CP24 in 2020, said the new show will be a place where the news is dissected and discussed.

“We’re going to tackle the pressing issues that have come to light during the global pandemic by digging in deep with newsmakers and holding panel discussions with voices that deserve to be elevated and heard,” Nair said.

“CP24 Tonight is committed to bringing you context and a variety of perspectives to the stories that matter to you and your family.”

Dixon, who returned to CP24 in 2020 after his stint as the weekend anchor at CTV Toronto, said CP24 Tonight will build on the strength of the network as the number 1 source for breaking news by giving viewers a closer look at the stories.

“At a time when people want to know more about what’s happening in their world, and to hear from the people that shape it, I’m confident CP24 TONIGHT will connect with viewers and satisfy their need to know and understand,” Dixon said.

CP24 Tonight airs weeknights from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.