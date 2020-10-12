The Canada Revenue Agency’s (CRA) website is up and running again after experiencing technical issues on the first day that Canadians can apply for new financial supports amid the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

As of Monday, Canadians who have lost or missed work because of the virus can start applying for the new Canada Recovery Benefit (CRB).

The new benefit comes as Toronto, Peel Region and Ottawa moved to a modified Stage 2 on Saturday amid a rise in new infections.

The Ontario government ordered gyms, theatres and indoor dining at restaurants to shut down for 28 days to prevent the spread of the disease.

With many people out of work, the CRB is expected to provide some relief as the country tackles the second wave.

The CRB will pay $500 per week for up to 26 weeks.

But many Canadians were left feeling frustrated on Monday as they couldn’t log into the CRA’s website to sign up for the new benefit.

CP24 received a statement from the CRA on Monday morning saying it was “experiencing technical issues with applications for Recovery Benefits.”

Just before 12:30 p.m. on Monday, the CRA then released another statement saying the issues were resolved.

“The technical issues which impacted the application process for the Recovery Benefits has now been restored. Taxpayers may now resume their applications,” reads the statement.

“The CRA regrets the momentary impact this may have on applicants and we appreciate their patience.”

A new caregiver benefit also comes into effect today, providing additional aid to those who have to care for dependents because of the virus.

The benefit will help many parents who miss work because of school or daycare closures, or because their children missed school or daycare after they contracted the virus or were exposed to it.

The new benefit will also provide support for individuals who miss work to care for family members who need specialized care that is unavailable to them due to the virus.

The federal government is also providing financial relief for those who contract the virus. A new sick leave benefit will pay up to $1,000 over two weeks for those who can’t work because they’re infected with the disease or must self-isolate due to the virus.

