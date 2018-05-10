

Chris Fox, CP24.com





A TTC rider has taken to social media to complain about someone blocking some seats on a packed subway earlier this week and in this case, you can’t really blame them for being a little crabby about the whole situation.

A woman posted a lengthy message to her Facebook account on Wednesday night after witnessing a bizarre incident involving live crabs on the Line 1 subway.

The woman said that a man had placed the crabs on four different seats on the otherwise packed train when a fellow rider went to sit down and “let out a small shocked scream.”

She said the rider initially walked away but returned 30 seconds later and got into a verbal dispute with the man over the crabs. She said the rider then “smacked each crab off the seats so hard that they landed in someone's lap and on another person's feet.”

At that point, the woman said that the man accused the rider of “crab assault” before picking up the crustaceans and placing them back on the seats.

Speaking with CP24 on Thursday afternoon, TTC Spokesperson Brad Ross said that transit officials are aware of the incident but only through social media reports, as no official complaint has been filed.

He said that crabs are not permitted on the seats of TTC vehicles “even if they’re accompanied by hot drawn butter and a bib.”

“Unless a crab is a service crab or emotional support crab, and we’re doubtful that is the case here, they must be contained in a bucket at all times,” he said. “It’s shellfish behaviour to do otherwise.”

Ross said it is not clear when the incidents with the crabs took place.

Though he initially chose to address the incident in a somewhat tongue and cheek manner, Ross added that anyone who has a concern about the behavior of a fellow rider can report it by using the SafeTTC app or speaking directly to a TTC employee.

Meanwhile, the woman who authored the post about the incident on Facebook described the rider who intervened as a “hero.”