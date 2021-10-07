Crash closes westbound lanes of Hwy. 401 in Whitby
One person has been airlifted to hospital after a three-car crash on Highway 401 in Whitby.
Published Thursday, October 7, 2021 7:18AM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, October 7, 2021 7:59AM EDT
A section of Highway 401 is shut down in Whitby this morning following a three-vehicle crash.
Ontario Provincial Police say the collision occurred in the westbound lanes of the highway near Brock Street and all lanes are currently blocked.
Police say one person is seriously injured and has been airlifted to hospital via Ornge air ambulance.
More to come…