Crash in Caledon sends 2 to hospital
An Ontario Provincial Police logo is shown during a press conference, in Barrie, Ont., on Wednesday, April 3, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Published Saturday, April 29, 2023 9:27AM EDT
Last Updated Saturday, April 29, 2023 12:40PM EDT
Police are the scene of a crash in Caledon Saturday morning that sent two people to hospital.
It happened on Highway 10 between King Street and County Road 9 and Olde Base Line Road and County Road 12.
Peel paramedics told CP24 that two adult males were transported to hospital in stable condition following the crash.
A section of the highway that was closed following the crash has since reopened.
No other information about the collision has been released.